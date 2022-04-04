VeChain One Day Volume Reaches $445.00 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $5.09 billion and $445.00 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000109 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008951 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

