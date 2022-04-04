VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.95.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,688,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,921,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. VEON has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VEON by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

