Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $242.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.