Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.43 on Friday. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.56% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Verastem by 4.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 85,385 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 1.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verastem during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

