Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERBGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 281.06% and a negative net margin of 439.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Verb Technology stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verb Technology by 102.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verb Technology (Get Rating)

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

Read More

Earnings History for Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.