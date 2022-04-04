Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 281.06% and a negative net margin of 439.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Verb Technology stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verb Technology by 102.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.