Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) versus Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Critical Contrast

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Aviva alerts:

This table compares Aviva and Vericity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviva $45.63 billion 0.48 $2.70 billion N/A N/A Vericity $176.58 million 0.51 -$16.66 million N/A N/A

Aviva has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Profitability

This table compares Aviva and Vericity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviva N/A N/A N/A Vericity -9.43% -9.30% -2.14%

Risk & Volatility

Aviva has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aviva and Vericity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviva 1 3 5 0 2.44 Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Aviva beats Vericity on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses. The Canada segment refers to the personal and commercial lines insurance products distributed through insurance brokers. The France segment consists of long-term and general insurance businesses. The Italy segment provides savings, investments, pension, and protection products to the life and non-domestic insurance markets. The Poland segment comprises of long-term business and general insurance business in Lithuania. The Other segment includes the long-term business operations in China, India, and Singapore; and life operations in Turkey. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vericity (Get Rating)

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.