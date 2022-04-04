Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

