Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.63.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $266.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.