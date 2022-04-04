Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.07. 4,770,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,551. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.77.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

