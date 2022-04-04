Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 36 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.53.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $366.93. 15,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,702. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $358.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

