Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $546.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,135. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.