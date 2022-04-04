Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after buying an additional 1,661,209 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 91.1% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

VICI traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.44. 105,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,597,105. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.