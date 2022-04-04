Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac stock traded down $17.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $449.29. 346,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,978. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.14.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

