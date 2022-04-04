Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.74 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,622,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

