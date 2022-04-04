Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,638,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.92. 16,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.99. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.