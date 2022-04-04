Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,344 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Exponent worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after buying an additional 324,253 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,542,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth $11,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,200. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.53. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

