Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.96. 46,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,224. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,375. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

