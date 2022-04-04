Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.97. 19,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,295. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.