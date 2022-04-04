Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $253.65 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.