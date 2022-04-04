Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 168 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $20.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,244.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,892. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,077.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,284.13. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,753.42.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.