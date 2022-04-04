Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of BFAM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.91 and its 200 day moving average is $135.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

