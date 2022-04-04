Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCOGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.15. 1,161,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $217,552,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.