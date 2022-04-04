Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF – Get Rating) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$598,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,259,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,903,154.15.

VFF opened at C$8.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.25 and a 12 month high of C$25.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.39. The stock has a market cap of C$715.51 million and a P/E ratio of -116.00.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International to C$24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.