Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $24.68 on Monday. Village Super Market has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $358.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $537.41 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Village Super Market by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLGEA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

