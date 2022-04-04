Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.
NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $24.68 on Monday. Village Super Market has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $358.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $537.41 million for the quarter.
Several research firms have recently commented on VLGEA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Village Super Market Company Profile (Get Rating)
Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.
