Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

VIPS stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

