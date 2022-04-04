Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
VIPS stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.
About Vipshop (Get Rating)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
