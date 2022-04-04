VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

VirnetX stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. VirnetX has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 6,833.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 582,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 574,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 3,098.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 566,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 549,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 833.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 403,621 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 834,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 351,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

