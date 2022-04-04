Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $226.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.