VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VivoPower International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

VivoPower International stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. VivoPower International has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VivoPower International during the first quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

