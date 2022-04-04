VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VivoPower International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
VivoPower International stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. VivoPower International has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.
VivoPower International Company Profile (Get Rating)
VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.
