Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 155 by Analysts at Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

VOD stock opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.66) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market cap of £34.04 billion and a PE ratio of -252.80.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

