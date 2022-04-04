Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 155 by Analysts at Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VODGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

VOD stock opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.66) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market cap of £34.04 billion and a PE ratio of -252.80.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

