Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.66 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

