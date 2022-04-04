Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Up 9%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 841,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 640,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)
