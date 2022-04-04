Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $151.01 on Thursday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $418.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.15.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

