Warburg Research Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €126.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($138.46) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €93.10 ($102.31) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €101.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €115.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The firm has a market cap of $674.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €90.00 ($98.90) and a 52-week high of €138.40 ($152.09).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

