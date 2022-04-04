WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. WAX has a market capitalization of $733.11 million and $91.26 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019427 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,849,341,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,957,949,702 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

