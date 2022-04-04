WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Cut to Underperform at DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $157.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $185.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.76 and its 200-day moving average is $223.59. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $182.11 and a 52-week high of $321.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

