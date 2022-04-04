Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ: HALL):

4/3/2022 – Hallmark Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Hallmark Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Hallmark Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

3/18/2022 – Hallmark Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Hallmark Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Hallmark Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Hallmark Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Hallmark Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HALL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95.

Get Hallmark Financial Services Inc alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%. Analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.