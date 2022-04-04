Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GAN (GAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) recently:
- 3/24/2022 – GAN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “
- 3/23/2022 – GAN was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 3/23/2022 – GAN had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – GAN had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00.
- 3/22/2022 – GAN had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. GAN Limited has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $216.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.29.
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. GAN’s revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAN (GAN)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for GAN Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.