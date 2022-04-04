Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ: AVAH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/31/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $11.50 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 3/25/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “
- 3/15/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “
- 2/17/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “
Shares of AVAH traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.36. 44,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $620.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.