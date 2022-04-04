Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.14.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Weibo has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 74.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 512,861 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $143,502,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 14.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth $5,885,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

