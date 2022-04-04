Welch Group LLC Purchases 3,143 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.8% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $174.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

