Wells Fargo & Company Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WFC. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

WFC opened at $48.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

