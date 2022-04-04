Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WFC. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.58.

WFC opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

