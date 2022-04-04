Wells Fargo & Company Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $56.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLB. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $55,242,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

