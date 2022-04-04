Wells Fargo & Company Trims General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price to $72.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.09.

General Motors stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

