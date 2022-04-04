Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Buys 601 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $239,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.
In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
