WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of WSBC opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.98.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,548,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 49,763 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

