WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $132.00 on Thursday. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $82.17 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in WESCO International by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WESCO International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

