West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives $130.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.09.

WFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth $200,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.32.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 3.76%.

About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.