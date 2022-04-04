Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 8,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 39,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,704,000 after acquiring an additional 422,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

