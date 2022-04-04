WhiteCoin One Day Volume Tops $4.39 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $405.88 million and $4.39 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00076555 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00017736 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005453 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.